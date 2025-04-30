Humana (HUM) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Humana (HUM) reported $32.11 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 9.5%. EPS of $11.58 for the same period compares to $7.23 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $32.22 billion, representing a surprise of -0.33%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +16.03%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $9.98.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Humana performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Benefits Expense Ratio - Consolidated : 87% compared to the 87.7% average estimate based on nine analysts.

: 87% compared to the 87.7% average estimate based on nine analysts. Medical Membership - Medicare Supplement : 420.5 thousand compared to the 375.88 thousand average estimate based on five analysts.

: 420.5 thousand compared to the 375.88 thousand average estimate based on five analysts. Medical Membership- State-based contracts and other : 1.61 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of 1.5 million.

: 1.61 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of 1.5 million. Medical Membership - Total Medicare : 8.22 million versus 8.21 million estimated by five analysts on average.

: 8.22 million versus 8.21 million estimated by five analysts on average. Revenues- Premiums : $30.51 billion compared to the $30.68 billion average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8% year over year.

: $30.51 billion compared to the $30.68 billion average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8% year over year. Revenues- Services : $1.33 billion versus $1.20 billion estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +25.6% change.

: $1.33 billion versus $1.20 billion estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +25.6% change. Revenues- Investment income (loss) : $264 million versus $275.11 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.3% change.

: $264 million versus $275.11 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.3% change. CenterWell segment-Total Services revenue- External : $1.08 billion versus $980.69 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +37.5% change.

: $1.08 billion versus $980.69 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +37.5% change. Revenue- Insurance : $30.94 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $31.15 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.8%.

: $30.94 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $31.15 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.8%. Revenue- CenterWell : $5.10 billion compared to the $5.04 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.8% year over year.

: $5.10 billion compared to the $5.04 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.8% year over year. CenterWell segment- Total Intersegment revenues : $4.01 billion compared to the $4.16 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.5% year over year.

: $4.01 billion compared to the $4.16 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.5% year over year. Insurance segment- Investment income: $170 million versus $149.12 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.9% change.

Shares of Humana have returned -2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

