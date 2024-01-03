Humana (HUM) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

Humana (HUM) ended the recent trading session at $464.52, demonstrating a -1.19% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.8%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.76%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.18%.

The health insurer's stock has dropped by 6.05% in the past month, falling short of the Medical sector's gain of 5.8% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.4%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Humana in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Humana to post earnings of $2.13 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 31.48%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $25.38 billion, reflecting a 13.12% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Humana. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Humana currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Humana is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 14.96. This signifies no noticeable deviation in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 14.96 for its industry.

It's also important to note that HUM currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.11. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - HMOs industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.03 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - HMOs industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 64, putting it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow HUM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

