Humana (HUM) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Humana (HUM) reported $29.12 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 13.2%. EPS of -$2.16 for the same period compares to -$0.11 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $28.82 billion, representing a surprise of +1.05%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.42%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$2.26.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Humana performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Benefits Expense Ratio - Consolidated : 91.5% versus 91.3% estimated by eight analysts on average.

: 91.5% versus 91.3% estimated by eight analysts on average. Medical Membership - Group Medicare Advantage : 545.7 thousand versus 544.72 thousand estimated by five analysts on average.

: 545.7 thousand versus 544.72 thousand estimated by five analysts on average. Medical Membership - Medicare stand-alone PDP : 2.29 million compared to the 2.26 million average estimate based on five analysts.

: 2.29 million compared to the 2.26 million average estimate based on five analysts. Medical Membership - Individual Medicare Advantage : 5.66 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of 5.67 million.

: 5.66 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of 5.67 million. Revenues- Premiums : $27.75 billion compared to the $27.37 billion average estimate based on 10 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.4% year over year.

: $27.75 billion compared to the $27.37 billion average estimate based on 10 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.4% year over year. Revenues- Investment income (loss) : $297 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $317.22 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1%.

: $297 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $317.22 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1%. Revenues- Services : $1.17 billion compared to the $1.07 billion average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.1% year over year.

: $1.17 billion compared to the $1.07 billion average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.1% year over year. Revenue- CenterWell : $5.13 billion versus $4.89 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.9% change.

: $5.13 billion versus $4.89 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.9% change. Revenues- Consolidated- Premiums- Specialty benefits : $238 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $238.44 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.4%.

: $238 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $238.44 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.4%. Revenues- Consolidated- Premiums- State-based contracts and other : $3.16 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.80 billion.

: $3.16 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.80 billion. Revenue- Insurance : $28.17 billion compared to the $27.67 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.2% year over year.

: $28.17 billion compared to the $27.67 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.2% year over year. Insurance segment - Intersegment revenues- Services: $1 million compared to the $4.60 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of 0% year over year.

Shares of Humana have returned -7.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.2% change.

Humana Inc. (HUM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

