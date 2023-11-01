Humana (HUM) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2023, Humana (HUM) reported revenue of $25.53 billion, up 12% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $7.78, compared to $6.88 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.63% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $25.37 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $7.15, the EPS surprise was +8.81%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Humana performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Benefits Expense Ratio - Consolidated : 86.6% compared to the 86.7% average estimate based on six analysts.

: 86.6% compared to the 86.7% average estimate based on six analysts. Medical Membership - Medicare stand-alone PDP : 2,885.8 thousand versus the four-analyst average estimate of 2,881.75 thousand.

: 2,885.8 thousand versus the four-analyst average estimate of 2,881.75 thousand. Medical Membership - State-based contracts and other : 1,264.6 thousand versus the four-analyst average estimate of 1,256.3 thousand.

: 1,264.6 thousand versus the four-analyst average estimate of 1,256.3 thousand. Medical Membership - Group Medicare Advantage : 510.3 thousand compared to the 508.62 thousand average estimate based on four analysts.

: 510.3 thousand compared to the 508.62 thousand average estimate based on four analysts. Revenues- Premiums : $25.10 billion versus $24.37 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.9% change.

: $25.10 billion versus $24.37 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.9% change. Revenues- Investment income (loss) : $308 million compared to the $257.28 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +79.1% year over year.

: $308 million compared to the $257.28 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +79.1% year over year. Revenues- Consolidated- Premiums- Medicare stand-alone PDP : $493 million versus $479.98 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.7% change.

: $493 million versus $479.98 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.7% change. Revenues- Consolidated- Premiums- Total Medicare : $21.83 billion versus $21.76 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +19.1% change.

: $21.83 billion versus $21.76 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +19.1% change. Revenues- Consolidated- Premiums- Specialty benefits : $252 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $256.64 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -40.7%.

: $252 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $256.64 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -40.7%. Revenue- CenterWell : $4.66 billion versus $4.60 billion estimated by four analysts on average.

: $4.66 billion versus $4.60 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Insurance segment- Services revenue- Military and other : $202 million compared to the $174.78 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $202 million compared to the $174.78 million average estimate based on four analysts. Insurance segment - Intersegment revenues- Services: $1 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $12.75 million.

Shares of Humana have returned +7.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Humana Inc. (HUM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

