Humana (HUM) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2026, Humana (HUM) reported revenue of $39.65 billion, up 23.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $10.31, compared to $11.58 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $39.45 billion, representing a surprise of +0.51%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.46%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $9.97.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Benefit ratio - Consolidated : 89.4% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 89.5%.

: 89.4% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 89.5%. Consolidated Operating Cost Ratio : 10.2% versus 9.6% estimated by six analysts on average.

: 10.2% versus 9.6% estimated by six analysts on average. Insurance Segment- Benefit Ratio : 89.4% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 89.7%.

: 89.4% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 89.7%. Medical Membership - Group Medicare Advantage : 729.2 thousand versus the five-analyst average estimate of 707.21 thousand.

: 729.2 thousand versus the five-analyst average estimate of 707.21 thousand. Revenues- Consolidated- Total services revenue : $1.68 billion versus $1.59 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +25.7% change.

: $1.68 billion versus $1.59 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +25.7% change. Revenues- Consolidated- Total premiums : $37.71 billion compared to the $37.29 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +23.6% year over year.

: $37.71 billion compared to the $37.29 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +23.6% year over year. Revenues- Consolidated- Investment income : $262 million compared to the $230.01 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.8% year over year.

: $262 million compared to the $230.01 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.8% year over year. CenterWell- Total revenues : $6.1 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $5.77 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +19.7%.

: $6.1 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $5.77 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +19.7%. Insurance- Total revenues : $38.06 billion compared to the $37.64 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +23% year over year.

: $38.06 billion compared to the $37.64 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +23% year over year. Insurance- Intersegment revenues : $1 million compared to the $1 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of 0% year over year.

: $1 million compared to the $1 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of 0% year over year. Insurance- Investment income : $102 million versus $150.26 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -40% change.

: $102 million versus $150.26 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -40% change. CenterWell- Services revenue- Pharmacy solutions: $297 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $344.69 million.

Here is how Humana performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Humana here>>>

Shares of Humana have returned +32.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +12.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

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