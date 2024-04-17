Humana (HUM) Price Target Decreased by 6.65% to 388.90

The average one-year price target for Humana (NYSE:HUM) has been revised to 388.90 / share. This is an decrease of 6.65% from the prior estimate of 416.61 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 329.26 to a high of 441.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 22.48% from the latest reported closing price of 317.52 / share.

Humana Declares $0.88 Dividend

On February 15, 2024 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.88 per share ($3.54 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 29, 2024 will receive the payment on April 26, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.88 per share.

At the current share price of $317.52 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.11%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.70%, the lowest has been 0.56%, and the highest has been 1.17%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.11 (n=234).

The current dividend yield is 3.82 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.17. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.26%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2323 funds or institutions reporting positions in Humana. This is an increase of 38 owner(s) or 1.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HUM is 0.40%, a decrease of 16.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.70% to 124,830K shares. The put/call ratio of HUM is 1.02, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5,363K shares representing 4.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,739K shares, representing a decrease of 25.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HUM by 89.97% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,898K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,082K shares, representing a decrease of 81.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HUM by 52.51% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,868K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,858K shares, representing an increase of 0.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HUM by 15.70% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,007K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,977K shares, representing an increase of 0.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HUM by 16.05% over the last quarter.

VGHCX - Vanguard Health Care Fund Investor Shares holds 2,412K shares representing 2.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,265K shares, representing an increase of 6.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HUM by 28.99% over the last quarter.

Humana Background Information

Humana Inc. is committed to helping its millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Its successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping it create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Its efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

