Humana (HUM) Price Target Decreased by 18.51% to 237.71

The average one-year price target for Humana (NYSE:HUM) has been revised to $237.71 / share. This is a decrease of 18.51% from the prior estimate of $291.69 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $147.46 to a high of $371.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 36.12% from the latest reported closing price of $174.64 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,489 funds or institutions reporting positions in Humana. This is an decrease of 343 owner(s) or 18.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HUM is 0.25%, an increase of 1.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.82% to 142,453K shares. The put/call ratio of HUM is 0.95, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 11,290K shares representing 9.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,338K shares , representing a decrease of 0.42%.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 7,552K shares representing 6.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,180K shares , representing an increase of 4.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HUM by 5.72% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 5,818K shares representing 4.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,720K shares , representing an increase of 53.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HUM by 104.45% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 4,601K shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,078K shares , representing a decrease of 10.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HUM by 6.52% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 4,497K shares representing 3.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,488K shares , representing an increase of 22.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HUM by 80.18% over the last quarter.

