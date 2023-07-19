Humana (HUM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Humana (HUM) closed at $447.26 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.48% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.24% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.31%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 7.84%.

Coming into today, shares of the health insurer had lost 1.34% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 0.94%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.39%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Humana as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 2, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $8.88, up 2.42% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $25.82 billion, up 9.12% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $28.28 per share and revenue of $102.16 billion, which would represent changes of +12.04% and +10%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Humana should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.05% higher. Humana is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Humana is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.58. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.96.

Investors should also note that HUM has a PEG ratio of 1.15 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Medical - HMOs stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.13 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Medical - HMOs industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 48, putting it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow HUM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Humana Inc. (HUM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.