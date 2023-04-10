Humana (HUM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Humana (HUM) closed at $524.56 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.88% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.19%.

Coming into today, shares of the health insurer had gained 8.4% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 4.07%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.13%.

Humana will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 26, 2023. On that day, Humana is projected to report earnings of $9.49 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 18.03%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $26.45 billion, up 10.35% from the year-ago period.

HUM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $28.07 per share and revenue of $103.56 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +11.21% and +11.51%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Humana should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.08% higher within the past month. Humana is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Humana currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.52. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.49.

It is also worth noting that HUM currently has a PEG ratio of 1.3. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Medical - HMOs stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.94 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Medical - HMOs industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 104, putting it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow HUM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

