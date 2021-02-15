Humana (HUM) Joins IBM Watson Health to Aid Member Experience

Humana Inc. HUM recently tied up with IBM Watson Health through which it can serve its members better through the latter’s conversational AI solution. The partnership is expected to provide more transparency on benefits to the Humana Employer Group members.



IBM Watson Health is a data, analytics and technology partner of the healthcare industry.



With the help of Watson Assistant for Health Benefits, people will not delay or ignore availing of essential care due to lack of awareness. They will now understand how their health plan works with the aid of conversational AI, which in turn, helps streamlining engagements among agents, Humana Employer Group members, employers, etc.



It is way easier to resort to medical care with greater clarity about its benefits and costs. The solution will provide fast and accurate information, such as coverage, referrals, costs and claims.



In the beginning, this unique service can be accessed by the health insurance giant’s1.3 million Employer Group medical members and its 1.8 million Employer Group dental members.



This move is in line with Humana’s commitment to make the most of technology to better serve its members.



This change will certainly enrich the experience of its members as their questions will now be answered with speed and personalization. Moreover, they can get cost estimates for medical care that will assist them in managing their medical care expenses.

Zacks Rank and Price Performance

Shares of this currently Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 1.3% in a year’s time, outperforming its industry’s growth of 0.2%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.





Other companies in the same space, such as Molina Healthcare, Inc. MOH, The Joint Corp. JYNT and Magellan Health, Inc. MGLN have also rallied 49.2%, 137.4% and 29.1% each in the same time frame.

