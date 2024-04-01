Humana (HUM) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

The most recent trading session ended with Humana (HUM) standing at $351.45, reflecting a +1.36% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.2%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.6%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.11%.

The the stock of health insurer has fallen by 1.51% in the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 2.21% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.32%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Humana in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on April 24, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $6.05, reflecting a 35.5% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $28.54 billion, up 6.73% from the prior-year quarter.

HUM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $16.05 per share and revenue of $112.12 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -38.48% and +8.08%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Humana should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.03% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Humana is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.

In the context of valuation, Humana is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 21.61. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.39, which means Humana is trading at a premium to the group.

We can additionally observe that HUM currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.03. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. HUM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.17 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - HMOs industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 191, putting it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow HUM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Humana Inc. (HUM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

