Humana (HUM) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Humana (HUM) closed the most recent trading day at $497.30, moving +1.13% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.89% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 10%.

Coming into today, shares of the health insurer had lost 4.04% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 0.54%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.3%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Humana as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 1, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Humana to post earnings of $1.46 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 17.74%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $22.45 billion, up 6.63% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Humana. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.09% lower within the past month. Humana is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Humana is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 17.6. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.37, which means Humana is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that HUM currently has a PEG ratio of 1.25. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - HMOs industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.9 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - HMOs industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

