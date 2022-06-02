Humana (HUM) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Humana (HUM) closed at $449.55, marking a +0.44% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.84% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.74%.

Coming into today, shares of the health insurer had gained 1.19% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 1.18%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.5%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Humana as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Humana to post earnings of $7.67 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 11.32%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $23.39 billion, up 13.31% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $24.65 per share and revenue of $93.09 billion. These totals would mark changes of +19.43% and +12.08%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Humana. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Humana is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Humana is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 18.16. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.06.

Also, we should mention that HUM has a PEG ratio of 1.29. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - HMOs industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.17 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - HMOs industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, putting it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow HUM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.