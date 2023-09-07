Humana (HUM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Humana (HUM) closed the most recent trading day at $471.98, moving +1.49% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.32%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.17%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.89%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the health insurer had lost 5.74% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's gain of 2.04% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.12% in that time.

Humana will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Humana to post earnings of $7.14 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 3.78%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $25.34 billion, up 11.16% from the year-ago period.

HUM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $28.25 per share and revenue of $102.34 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +11.93% and +10.19%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Humana. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.13% lower. Humana is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Humana has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.46 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.05, so we one might conclude that Humana is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that HUM currently has a PEG ratio of 1.2. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. HUM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.03 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - HMOs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 58, which puts it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Humana Inc. (HUM)

