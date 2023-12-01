Humana (HUM) Extends CINQCARE's Home Care Model to MA Members

Humana Inc. HUM recently collaborated with New York-based comprehensive health care services provider, CINQCARE, in a bid to benefit the health insurer’s statewide Medicare Advantage members.

The partnership will enable HUM’s eligible members access to the cutting-edge "Care at Home" model of CINQCARE. This, in turn, will provide members with beneficial care management services, comprising 24*7 assistance from nurses over the telephone and remote monitoring facilities. This model also provides a remarkable level of convenience by enabling at-home services, such as nurse and physician visits.

Therefore, the ulterior motive of the tie-up remains to provide high-quality care and bring better health outcomes for Humana’s diverse customer base in New York through its Medicare Advantage business. When the resources and expertise of two credible organizations come together, the resultant outcome can inevitably address healthcare challenges and relieve different U.S. communities from inadequate access to care.

Apart from benefiting existing members, expanding the reach of the “Care at Home” model to New York is expected to intrigue more customers to enroll in Humana’s Medicare Advantage plans. Thus, the latest move can serve as a means to boost membership growth of HUM’s Medicare business, which in turn, may boost its most significant top-line contributor, premiums. Individual Medicare Advantage premiums improved 19% year over year in the first nine months of 2023.

Humana seems to have embarked on a time-opportune collaboration as well, considering an aging U.S. population. It is of great importance to provide the medically vulnerable population with effective home-care services, assuring them to deliver improved health outcomes without the need to step out from their residence. Also, a growing home healthcare market substantiates HUM’s endeavor to capture the growth prospects of the market through its tie-up with CINQCARE.

Humana boasts a credible home solutions business, which it operates through the CenterWell segment. The acquisitions of onehome and Kindred at Home bear testament to HUM’s continuous efforts to upgrade its home-care capabilities.

Partnerships similar to the latest one are likely to add further strength to the expansion spree of the Medicare Advantage business of Humana. This October, HUM teamed up with the leading U.S. health and hospital system, Denver Health, to bring enhanced care access and convenience for its Medicare Advantage members in the Denver area.

Shares of Humana have gained 5.3% in the past three months compared with the industry's 9.6% growth. HUM presently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks in the Medical space are Bausch Health Companies Inc. BHC, The Pennant Group, Inc. PNTG and Enovis Corporation ENOV. While Bausch Health sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Pennant and Enovis carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Bausch Health’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the last four quarters and missed the mark once, the average surprise being 0.04%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BHC’s 2023 earnings indicates a rise of 11.1% from the year-ago actual. The consensus mark for revenues suggests an improvement of 5.9% from the year-ago actual. The consensus mark for BHC’s 2023 earnings has moved 4% north in the past 30 days.

The bottom line of Pennant outpaced estimates in two of the last four quarters, matched the mark once and missed the same in the remaining one occasion, the average surprise being 1.11%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PNTG’s 2023 earnings indicates a rise of 26.3% from the prior-year figure. The consensus mark for revenues suggests an improvement of 12.3% from the prior-year figure. The consensus mark for PNTG’s 2023 earnings has moved 1.4% north in the past 30 days.

Enovis’ earnings surpassed estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average surprise being 11.01%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ENOV’s 2023 earnings indicates a rise of 4.9% from the year-ago actual. The consensus mark for ENOV’s 2023 earnings has moved 3.9% north in the past 30 days.

The Pennant stock has gained 13.9% in the past three months. However, shares of Bausch Health and Enovis have declined 15.6% and 12.5%, respectively, in the same time frame.

