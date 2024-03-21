Humana (HUM), DUOS Unveil Program to Improve Veterans' Health

Humana Inc. HUM recently teamed up with the 2020-established digital health company, DUOS, to roll out a program in a bid to bring about improved health outcomes for Veteran members of the health insurer in Louisiana, who are enrolled in a Medicare Advantage plan. Launched this month itself, the program will run till the end of 2024.

Veterans suffering from chronic diseases will be able to reap the benefits of the program and undergo an evaluation of their health-related requirements and goals. After this, DUOS will connect the Medicare Advantage beneficiaries with the tailored services, availed through one’s Medicare Advantage plan and/or Veterans’ benefits, that promise to bring an enhanced healthcare experience.

To impart a better understanding of the cultural backgrounds of military and Veteran communities, USAA, one of Humana’s partners, has trained DUOS personal assistants before the commencement of the newly launched program. A comprehensive understanding of one’s physical or mental health challenges, as well as cultural background by healthcare professionals and systems enables them to offer personalized healthcare services to patients.

Concurrently, it also encourages patients to be present for appointments, sincerely follow treatment plans and be more confident in sharing health-related needs.

Presently, Humana administers health benefits to around 6 million on-duty military and retirees across the United States and the recent pursuit of a collaborative approach followed with DUOS is likely to infuse more lucrativeness within its Medicare Advantage plans. Further, USAA, which rendered training to DUOS assistants, joined forces with HUM in 2022 to launch a Medicare Advantage plan to address the diversified healthcare needs of U.S. veterans and their families.

Therefore, such tie-ups may serve as a means to retain existing customers, as well as attract new ones under HUM’s individual Medicare Advantage business line. This, in turn, may boost medical membership growth for Humana and derive higher premium revenues in return. Humana’s continuous efforts to bring diversified health benefits for its Medicare Advantage members seem to be time opportune considering a greying U.S. population and also since the concerned business line contributes the most (nearly 78% in 2023) to HUM’s overall premiums. Being a health insurer, premiums account for the most significant chunk of HUM’s consolidated top line.

Management anticipates the individual Medicare Advantage business to witness a minimum growth of around 100,000 in 2024. Recently, Humana inked a value-based care multi-state deal with the renowned U.S. kidney care provider, Strive Health, to offer high-quality kidney care to its Medicare Advantage members.

Shares of Humana have declined 24% year to date compared with the industry’s 3.2% fall.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

HUM currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

