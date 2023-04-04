Humana (HUM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Humana (HUM) closed at $503.31 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.36% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.58%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.59%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.54%.

Heading into today, shares of the health insurer had gained 2.24% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's gain of 0.22% and the S&P 500's gain of 2% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Humana as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 26, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $9.47, up 17.79% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $26.46 billion, up 10.41% from the prior-year quarter.

HUM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $28.06 per share and revenue of $103.56 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +11.17% and +11.51%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Humana should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.02% higher. Humana is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Humana has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.18 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.77.

Also, we should mention that HUM has a PEG ratio of 1.28. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - HMOs was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.85 at yesterday's closing price.

The Medical - HMOs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 177, which puts it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow HUM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Humana Inc. (HUM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.