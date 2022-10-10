Humana (HUM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Humana (HUM) closed at $497.04 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.28% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.75%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.32%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.11%.

Coming into today, shares of the health insurer had gained 5.22% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 4.88%, while the S&P 500 lost 8.4%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Humana as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 2, 2022. On that day, Humana is projected to report earnings of $6.24 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 29.19%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $22.69 billion, up 9.62% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $25.01 per share and revenue of $92.9 billion, which would represent changes of +21.17% and +11.84%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Humana. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.64% higher. Humana is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Humana is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.13. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.75.

Also, we should mention that HUM has a PEG ratio of 1.46. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. HUM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.18 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - HMOs industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 27, putting it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention. See them now >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Humana Inc. (HUM): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.