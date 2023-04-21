Humana (HUM) Declares $0.88 Dividend

Humana said on April 20, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.88 per share ($3.54 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.88 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 29, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 30, 2023 will receive the payment on July 28, 2023.

At the current share price of $490.31 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.72%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.68%, the lowest has been 0.56%, and the highest has been 1.17%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.08 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.52 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.16. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.42%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2233 funds or institutions reporting positions in Humana. This is an increase of 124 owner(s) or 5.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HUM is 0.49%, a decrease of 4.59%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.52% to 137,200K shares. The put/call ratio of HUM is 1.66, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.12% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Humana is $608.57. The forecasts range from a low of $520.15 to a high of $700.35. The average price target represents an increase of 24.12% from its latest reported closing price of $490.31.

The projected annual revenue for Humana is $102,529MM, an increase of 10.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $28.32.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BBVLX - Bridge Builder Large Cap Value Fund holds 132K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 158K shares, representing a decrease of 19.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HUM by 9.03% over the last quarter.

Richard Bernstein Advisors holds 7K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing a decrease of 51.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HUM by 37.67% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 229K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 247K shares, representing a decrease of 7.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HUM by 9.20% over the last quarter.

Aptus Capital Advisors holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

PACIFIC SELECT FUND - PD Large-Cap Growth Index Portfolio Class P holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 2.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HUM by 4.78% over the last quarter.

Humana Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Humana Inc. is committed to helping its millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Its successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping it create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Its efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

