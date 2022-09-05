Humana (HUM) Brings Home Health Unit of KAH Under CenterWell

Humana Inc. HUM recently completed the rebranding of the home health unit of Kindred at Home (KAH) to the CenterWell healthcare services brand. The brand was launched by HUM last year to integrate three of its major payer-agnostic healthcare service offerings under a single umbrella for better whole-person health outcomes.

Shares of Humana dipped 0.5% on Sep 2, replicating declines in the broader markets.

Post transition, KAH’s home health division is now officially known as CenterWell Home Health, which will cater to patients in more than 350 locations across 38 states. The brand transition of the home health unit was done in three phases, with the first and second phase announced in March and June of this year. The latest announcement includes the rebranding of home health operations across 17 states, some of which are Alabama, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida and Indiana.

The rebranding process of the home health unit of KAH follows an integration of its home health operations into the Home Solutions business of Humana. The latest move clearly reflects HUM’s efforts to advance its home health capabilities and boost its Home Solutions business, integral to its Healthcare Services segment. Even the acquisition of KAH in 2021, which remained the largest home health and hospice provider in the United States, bears testament to HUM’s continuous efforts to strengthen its home services suite.

Humana’s Home Solutions business will be well-equipped to speed up clinical innovation and launch a value-based operating model that transcends age-old clinical settings for delivering enhanced healthcare services at affordable costs. All this will be possible with the complete integration of KAH's home health operations into the Home Solutions business.

The latest announcement also serves the purpose of introducing CenterWell, which is to integrate primary care, pharmacy and the home health service offerings of Humana under a single brand. Also, worth mentioning is the integration of services completed within a year and a half from the time of the brand launch. The brand also seems to lure more customers as not only Humana’s health plan members can access its services but also clients of various other health plans can avail of the solutions.

Following the brand launch in March 2021, Humana's payer-agnostic senior-focused primary care facilities were the first to transition to the new brand a month later. In June 2022, HUM completed the rebranding of its pharmacy divisions Humana Pharmacy and Humana Specialty Pharmacy to the CenterWell brand.

Shares of Humana have gained 4.4% year to date compared with the industry’s rally of 3.4%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

Humana currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Some other top-ranked stocks in the Medical space are The Ensign Group, Inc. ENSG, Senseonics Holdings, Inc. SENS and AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. AMN. While AMN Healthcare currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Ensign Group and Senseonics carry a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Ensign Group’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the last four quarters and matched the mark once, the average being 1.32%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ENSG’s 2022 earnings indicates a rise of 13.2%, while the same for revenues suggests an improvement of 13% from the respective year-ago actuals. The consensus mark for ENSG’s 2022 earnings has moved 0.5% north in the past 60 days.

Senseonics’ earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and met the mark once, the average beat being 53.87%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SENS’s 2022 earnings is pegged at 31 cents per share. A loss of 72 cents was reported in the prior year. The same for revenues suggests growth of 15.4% from the prior-year reading. The consensus mark for SENS’s 2022 earnings has moved 416.7% north in the past 30 days.

The bottom line of AMN Healthcare outpaced estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average being 15.66%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMN’s 2022 earnings indicates a rise of 40.2%, while the same for revenues suggests an improvement of 28.5% from the respective year-ago actuals. The consensus mark for AMN’s 2022 earnings has moved 8.2% north in the past 30 days.



Shares of Ensign Group, Senseonics and AMN Healthcare have lost 1.8%, 19.1%, and 17.4%, respectively, year to date.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.