Humana (HUM) Boosts Healthcare Choices for MA Members in Denver

Humana Inc. HUM recently inked a deal with the leading U.S. health and hospital system, Denver Health, which has already become effective from the very beginning of this month. The deal promises to bring enhanced care access and convenience for HUM’s Medicare Advantage customer base across the Denver area.

Denver Health now forms a part of Humana’s local provider network. Subsequently, the health insurer’s members with Medicare Advantage HMO, PPO and PFFS plans can enjoy access to the high-quality healthcare services at the main campus of Denver Health situated in Bannock Street. In addition to this, the members can also avail care from a network of 1500 plus doctors who are well-versed in 131 medical specialties throughout the Denver area.

The latest move thereby aims to boost medical, dental and mental healthcare choices for the working individuals as well as the residents of downtown Denver. The urgent care locations of Denver Health also remain active to offer healthcare services beyond the normal business hours.

Humana often resorts to such contracts with leading healthcare providers in order to bolster its local provider networks and better serve its members spread across different U.S. communities. An expanding provider network may attract more individuals to opt for HUM’s Medicare Advantage plans and subsequently, boost its customer base. Management anticipates individual Medicare Advantage membership to witness minimum growth of around 825,000 in 2023. A growing customer base inevitably brings higher premiums, which are the most significant contributor to a health insurer’s top line.

The recent initiative may also enable Humana to solidify its U.S. foothold and Denver Health, which serves one-third of Denver's population, seems to be the apt partner for complementing its endeavor. This March, HUM collaborated with the largest independent primary care network in the United States – Aledade – to ensure continued value-based primary care to the health insurer’s Medicare Advantage members from Aledade-backed physicians.

Humana boasts an expansive Medicare Advantage business and therefore, it stays on its toes to integrate lucrative features within its plans. As of Jun 30, 2023, HUM served around 8.7 million Medicare customers across 50 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico, out of which Medicare Advantage members of roughly 5.8 million were a significant portion. Its 2024 Medicare Advantage plans promise to offer dental, vision and hearing benefits as well as extend prescription drug coverage for several common generic prescriptions. HUM targets to reach 39 new U.S. counties with such cost-effective plans next year.

Shares of Humana have gained 13.7% in the past three months compared with the industry’s 9.2% growth. HUM currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



