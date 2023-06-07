Humana (HUM) Arm Reaches 250 Senior Primary Care Facilities

Humana Inc.’s HUM business, CenterWell Senior Primary Care, opened its 250th senior primary care facility. The business is a part of HUM’s Primary Care Organization. The latest center was opened in Dallas, TX, named CenterWell Redbird.

The move marks Humana’s continuous growth in the provider space. Its CenterWell brand is expected to open 30-50 additional facilities per annum through 2025. It currently owns centers in 12 states. Humana’s Primary Care Organization also includes the Conviva Care Center brand and caters to almost 266,000 seniors across these states.

HUM’s CenterWell business focuses on providing a better healthcare experience through clubbing primary care, home health and pharmacy services. It increases efficiency and boosts affordability for users. The new center commenced seeing patients in April. The CenterWell Redbird is one of ten facilities opening this year in the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex.

Humana is not only expanding its business geographically but also enhancing its capabilities to improve its value-based services. This is likely to result in better patient outcomes. Both its Conviva Care Center and CenterWell Senior Primary Care brands accept users from many Medicare Advantage plans and some users with Original Medicare plans.

The CenterWell segment’s revenues for 2023 are expected within $18-$18.5 billion, the mid-point of which suggests 5.5% growth from the 2022 level. The segment continues to benefit from the improving membership growth within the company’s individual Medicare Advantage business.

