Humana (HUM) Advances But Underperforms Market: Key Facts

The most recent trading session ended with Humana (HUM) standing at $453.94, reflecting a +0.45% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.03%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.87%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.26%.

Shares of the health insurer have depreciated by 12.36% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Medical sector's gain of 3.29% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.01%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Humana in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $2.13, reflecting a 31.48% increase from the same quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $25.38 billion, showing a 13.12% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $28.29 per share and a revenue of $102.27 billion, demonstrating changes of +12.08% and +10.12%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Humana. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.04% higher. Humana currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Humana is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.97. This expresses no noticeable deviation compared to the average Forward P/E of 15.97 of its industry.

Also, we should mention that HUM has a PEG ratio of 1.19. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Medical - HMOs industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.12.

The Medical - HMOs industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 61, this industry ranks in the top 25% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.