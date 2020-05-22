Humana, Healthmap Tie Up for Better Care to CKD Patients

Humana Inc. HUM recently entered into a collaboration with Healthmap Solutions, Inc., a leading health management company with kidney health expertise, in a bid to cater to Humana Medicare Advantage and Commercial members who have kidney-related issues in Florida. The partnership is now in effect.



Rationale Behind the Deal



The deal is aimed at improving the health of patients suffering from chronic kidney disease (CKD). It is expected that the early detection of the disease and providing care options to patients would result in better health outcomes. This tie-up will help Humana eradicate gaps in the process of care, thereby enriching experiences with patient-centric approach.



People with CKD aren’t even aware of it and Americans are highly exposed to the disease. Patients with this disease do not have the ability to properly filter blood, which is dangerous.



This is not the first time that Humana is joining forces to offer better healthcare facilities to its members. The move is in line with the company’s commitment to offer coordinated care to its members. Providing such services during the current pandemic situation makes the company stand out.



In December 2019, it entered into agreements with Monogram Health and Somatus to enhance its care management portfolio. The two specialized care management companies aimed at helping Humana provide customized services to its Humana Medicare Advantage and Commercial members, who suffer from kidney diseases and reside in four states. While Monogram Health operates in Louisiana and Mississippi, Somatus is located in Georgia and Virginia.



Zacks Rank and Price Performance



Shares of this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company have rallied 52.4% in a year's time, outperforming its industry's increase of 10.4%.





The price performance looks stellar compared with other companies’ stock movements in the same space, such as Anthem, Inc. ANTM, Centene Corporation CNC, and UnitedHealth Group Incorporated UNH, which have gained 0.4%, 18.5% and 16%, respectively, during the same time frame. All three stocks carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), currently. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Today's Best Stocks from Zacks



Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through 2019, while the S&P 500 gained and impressive +53.6%, five of our strategies returned +65.8%, +97.1%, +118.0%, +175.7% and even +186.7%.



This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 – 2019, while the S&P averaged +6.0% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +54.7% per year.



See their latest picks free >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.