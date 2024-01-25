News & Insights

US Markets
HUM

Humana forecasts dismal 2024 profit on high medical costs

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

January 25, 2024 — 06:45 am EST

Written by Sriparna Roy and Leroy Leo for Reuters ->

Adds shares in paragraph 1, details and background throughout

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Humana Inc HUM.N forecast 2024 profit sharply below Wall Street estimates on Thursday as it expects higher costs within its Medicare Advantage plans for older adults to persist into 2024, sending the company's shares plunging 15% premarket.

The company forecast an adjusted profit of about $16 per share for 2024, much lower than analysts' expectations of $29.10 per share, according to LSEG data.

Humana, which primarily provides government-backed insurance including Medicare Advantage, saw an increase in its medical benefit ratio to 90.7% in the fourth quarter, higher than analysts' estimates of 89.7%.

(Reporting by Sriparna Roy and Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Sriparna.Roy@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HUM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.