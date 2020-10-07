Humana, FMCNA Expand Services for Better Health Outcomes

Humana Inc. HUM recently inked a new deal with market-leading renal care company Fresenius Medical Care North America (FMCNA). The agreement is to strengthen their partnership for better health outcomes of qualified Humana Medicare Advantage and commercial members with chronic kidney disease (CKD) and end-stage renal disease (ESRD). Members will now be able to enjoy a comprehensive, holistic medical care. The deal will be effective Jan 1, 2021.



The tie-up is expanded considering the goals outlined in the 21st Century Cures Act, according to which patients with ESRD are able to enrol in the Medicare Advantage plans and with federal initiatives that require fast diagnosis and treatment of kidney disease, decline in American patients with ESRD and support for treatment options.



Per the old deal, FMCNA offers specialized care coordination services for Humana members with CKD in Iowa, Kentucky and North Carolina. But the recently signed deal boosts the access of these services in additional 39 states with the aim to enhance healthcare, minimize care gaps, reduce hospitalization rates, et al.



Millions of people suffer ESRD and CKD but the degree of impact is not equal. Around 37 million American adults are afflicted with CKD but many of them are even unaware of it. With proper intervention, the same can be controlled to some extent.



Notably, FMCNA's care coordination services consist of early diagnosis of CKD, behavioral health services, nutritional counselling, education about home treatment, palliative care, transplant education among others.



The move is in line with the company’s commitment to bring innovative solutions for better care of its members. It is needless to say that FMCNA is the perfect fit for this strategic action because of its integrated nephrology network, scale and size. Humana believes that personalized coordination will help meeting the needs of renal patients. Also, the company has been constantly taking up initiatives to improve medical care amid the ongoing pandemic situation.



Moreover, this is not the first time that the company took measures to address patients with CKD. Last year, Humana entered into agreements with Monogram Health and Somatus that enabled it to provide customized services to its Humana Medicare Advantage and Commercial members, who suffer kidney disease and reside in four states.



Per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), CKD is the 9th leading cause of death in the United States, killing more people than breast cancer or prostate cancer.

Other Current Initiatives

Humana recently inked an in-network deal with Centura Health in Colorado Springs to provide better services to Humana Medicare members. Last month, the company entered into an agreement with integrated healthcare system AtlantiCare, which offers in-network access to Humana Medicare Advantage members. Patients can now avail of healthcare services on the system’s hospital campuses in Atlantic City and Pomona along with its outpatient facilities in the Southeastern New Jersey.



Recently, Humana also teamed up with the clinically-integrated physician and hospital network Rush Health as well as The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center to enable access to better in-network medical care in the Chicago and Central Ohio areas, respectively, for the Humana Medicare Advantage members.



It has been making concerted efforts to provide in-network access to its Medicare Advantage members at various regions. Notably, Humana’s Medicare business has been performing strongly from the past many quarters. Over the past decade, the company saw maximum growth in Individual Medicare Advantage during 2019, which is pretty impressive.

Zacks Rank and Price Performance

Shares of this currently Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company have soared 65.5% in a year’s time, outperforming its industry’s growth of 35.1%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.





The price performance looks stellar than the other companies’ stock movements in the same space, such as Centene Corporation CNC, Anthem Inc. ANTM and Molina Healthcare, Inc. MOH, which have rallied 42.1%, 19.2% and 78.1%, respectively, in the same time frame.

Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation

Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it’s expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.



A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks’ just-released special report reveals 8 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.



See 8 breakthrough stocks now>>



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.