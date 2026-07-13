Humana Eyes 3% Medicare Advantage Margin: Can It Deliver?

Humana Inc.’s HUM turnaround is no longer about growing membership, it's about rebuilding profitability. The company has set a goal of achieving a 3% Medicare Advantage margin by 2028, making it one of the most important milestones for its long-term earnings recovery. The key question is whether Humana can translate that strategy into sustainable profit growth.

Unlike many managed care companies that have scaled back benefits to protect margins, Humana continues to expect approximately 25% growth in individual Medicare Advantage membership in 2026. The focus is on attracting higher-quality members through disciplined pricing, stronger product design and better retention rather than pursuing growth at any cost.

Humana is working to improve medical cost trends through tighter care management and stronger operational execution. It is also investing to rebuild its Medicare Star Ratings, a key driver of future reimbursement and profitability. Higher Star Ratings would increase quality bonus payments, strengthen its competitive position and support long-term profitability.

Despite elevated healthcare utilization and a challenging regulatory environment, Humana reaffirmed its 2026 adjusted EPS guidance of at least $9.00, reflecting confidence in its turnaround plan despite the temporary Star Ratings headwind. The near-term focus is on controlling medical costs, improving Star Ratings and turning membership growth into higher profits. Delivering on these priorities will be key to reaching the 3% Medicare Advantage margin target and supporting a sustained earnings recovery.

How Are Humana's Peers Positioned?

Restoring Medicare Advantage profitability has become a key priority across the health insurance industry. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated UNH and CVS Health Corporation CVS are also focused on improving margins through disciplined execution.

UnitedHealth Group is emphasizing disciplined pricing, stronger care management and value-based care to improve Medicare Advantage margins. UNH is prioritizing sustainable profitability over aggressive growth, much like Humana.

CVS Health is repricing Medicare Advantage plans, refining benefits and strengthening medical cost management to improve profitability. CVS is taking a disciplined approach to rebuild margins and support long-term earnings growth.

HUM’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of HUM have gained 53.1% year to date, outperforming the broader industry’s 28.5% growth.



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From a valuation standpoint, HUM trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21X, up from the industry average of 18.48X. Humana carries a Value Score of B.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HUM’s 2026 earnings implies a 47.4% deterioration year over year, followed by a 66.1% improvement next year.



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The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Humana Inc. (HUM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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