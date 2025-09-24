Humana Extends TailorCare Tie-Up to Enhance MA Member Health

Humana Inc. HUM recently solidified its partnership with TailorCare, a leading value-based specialty care provider for musculoskeletal (MSK) health, to serve Medicare Advantage (MA) members in Dallas and Denver. Starting in November 2025 in Dallas and in January 2026 in Denver, Humana MA members can avail TailorCare’s personalized, evidence-based MSK navigation and care coordination services. It already serves HUM members across Atlanta.

TailorCare’s approach begins early in the care journey to prevent pain from progressing to invasive or avoidable treatments. Each Humana MA member referred to the program undergoes a structured evaluation with a licensed physical therapist. This assessment leads to a tailored care plan, which may encompass conservative therapy, in-person physical therapy, specialist referrals within the network, and self-care guidance at home.

As a result of the expanded tie-up, Humana members will also benefit from one of the most advanced home-based physical therapy programs in the country, offering more than 225 evidence-based clinical pathways with personalized exercise routines, certified health coaching for lifestyle support and sensor-free motion tracking technology for progress monitoring.

The recent move also seems to be a time-opportune one since musculoskeletal disorders, including arthritis, osteoporosis and joint issues, affect a significant portion of the American population and lead to escalating healthcare costs.

Benefits of the Recent Move to Humana

Humana aims to improve health outcomes for its MA members suffering from joint, back and muscle conditions as a result of the expanded partnership, while reducing unnecessary procedures and high costs.

The beneficial nature of TailorCare services is likely to retain existing MA customers and attract new ones to opt for Humana’s healthcare plans. Increased plan adoption is expected to expand HUM’s MA membership base and bring higher premium revenues to the health insurer. Total MA membership came in at 5.8 million as of June 30, 2025. Overall premiums advanced 8.6% year over year in the first half of 2025.

HUM’s Share Price Performance & Zacks Rank

Shares of Humana have gained 8.3% in the past three months compared with the industry’s 3.5% growth. HUM currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

