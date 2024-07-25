News & Insights

Humana Expands Partnership With Google Cloud By Inking New Multi-year Agreement

July 25, 2024 — 08:44 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Health and well-being company Humana, Inc. (HUM) announced Thursday a new multi-year agreement with Google Cloud to further modernize Humana's cloud infrastructure and leverage cutting-edge AI capabilities to accelerate innovation in healthcare.

This agreement builds on an ongoing collaboration between Google Health and Humana to co-develop solutions focused on population health and bringing the best of Google's AI technologies and products to Humana members and patients.

The two companies are also exploring potential opportunities to develop new solutions for today's healthcare challenges. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

"By combining Humana's deep understanding of healthcare with Google Cloud's cutting-edge AI and cloud technologies, Humana can unlock new possibilities for operational efficiency, clinical insights, and personalized care," said Thomas Kurian, CEO, Google Cloud.

Humana is committed to the ethical use of AI and using technology to improve patient experiences, quality of care, and health outcomes, including a policy of maintaining a human-in-the-loop whenever AI is utilized in cases of clinical decision making.

