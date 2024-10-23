News & Insights

Stocks

Humana Expands Board with New Director Appointment

October 23, 2024 — 04:53 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Humana ( (HUM) ) has shared an update.

Humana Inc. has expanded its Board of Directors by electing Gordon Smith, a seasoned executive with extensive experience from JPMorgan Chase and American Express. Smith’s expertise is expected to enhance Humana’s strategic oversight, particularly in customer journey insights and digital transformation, as the company aims to grow its Medicare Advantage and CenterWell services and deliver sustainable shareholder value.

For a thorough assessment of HUM stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HUM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.