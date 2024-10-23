Humana Expands Board with New Director Appointment

Humana ( (HUM) ) has shared an update.

Humana Inc. has expanded its Board of Directors by electing Gordon Smith, a seasoned executive with extensive experience from JPMorgan Chase and American Express. Smith’s expertise is expected to enhance Humana’s strategic oversight, particularly in customer journey insights and digital transformation, as the company aims to grow its Medicare Advantage and CenterWell services and deliver sustainable shareholder value.

