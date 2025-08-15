Humana, DrFirst Ties Up to Boost Statin Use in High-Risk Patients

Humana Inc. HUM recently partnered with health technology innovator DrFirst to unveil a program aimed at closing care gaps for patients grappling with chronic conditions such as diabetes and cardiovascular disease. The first stage of this initiative focuses on boosting statin therapy usage among eligible patients.

Because statin therapy in certain Medicare patients is linked to lower cardiovascular risk, improved outcomes and reduced costs, Humana is leveraging DrFirst’s prescription orchestration platform to engage prescribers directly within their clinical workflow. This allows Humana to send statin therapy recommendations for high-risk patients straight to providers. With a single click, providers can approve the suggestion and issue a new prescription or indicate why it may not be suitable for the patient.

DrFirst’s platform turns fragmented workflows into real-time clinical collaboration. This rules-based system enables seamless interoperability among providers, pharmacies and payers, ensuring critical patient information is shared quickly to improve care.

Humana seems prudent in selecting DrFirst, which has supported healthcare providers and patients through advanced medication management solutions for nearly three decades now. More than 350,000 prescribers, 71,000 pharmacies, 300 EHR and HIS systems, and more than 2,000 hospitals in the US and Canada use DrFirst technology to enhance workflows, improve secure communication and drive better health results.

Benefits of the Recent Move to Humana

The recent initiative reflects Humana’s sincere efforts to strengthen its longstanding ties with DrFirst. In 2015, they jointly introduced the first real-time prescription benefit tool, giving providers the ability to access patient-specific coverage details, medication costs and prior authorization requirements right at the point of prescribing.

Also, the beneficial nature of the DrFirst platform usage in the form of better health outcomes is likely to retain existing customers and attract new ones toward opting for Humana’s health care plans. Increased plan adoption is expected to expand HUM’s membership base and bring higher premium revenues to the health insurer. Premiums advanced 8.6% year over year in the first half of 2025 and total medical membership came in at 14.8 million as of June 30, 2025.

Similar to Humana, other health insurers such as UnitedHealth Group Incorporated UNH, Centene Corporation CNC and Molina Healthcare, Inc. MOH boast a strong membership base and benefit from higher premiums.

Through the UnitedHealthcare unit, UNH devises effective Medicare and Medicaid businesses as well as integrates lucrative features from time to time. These affordable plans expand the membership base and fetch growing premiums. The UnitedHealthcare business catered to 50.1 million people as of June 30, 2025, which grew 2.1% year over year. Premiums rose 12.6% year over year in the first half of 2025.

Centene’s revenue growth is underpinned by a strong membership base in its Medicaid, Medicare and Commercial Marketplace business. As of June 30, 2025, Centene’s total membership reached 28 million. Its Commercial Marketplace division exhibited strength, serving 5.9 million members as of June 30, 2025, an impressive 33.2% increase year over year. In the first half of 2025, premium and service revenues rose 17.5% compared with the prior year.

Molina Healthcare's premium revenues have experienced significant growth, fueled by the strong performance of its Medicaid and Medicare businesses. In the first half of 2025, premium revenues increased 13.4% year over year. Management anticipates 2025 premium revenues to be $42 billion. As of June 30, 2025, total membership grew 3% year over year.

