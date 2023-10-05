Humana, Denver Health Ink Deal To Expand Humana's Medicare Advantage Provider Network In Denver

(RTTNews) - Humana and Denver Health have inked a deal that broadens access to care for Humana Medicare Advantage plan members in the Denver area.

Under the deal, which became effective October 1, 2023, members with Humana Medicare Advantage HMO, PPO and PFFS plans now have in-network access to care at the Denver Health main campus, as well as access to care to more than 1500 doctors in 131 medical specialties across the Denver area.

"We are grateful for this important opportunity with Denver Health that significantly expands our local provider network," said Dan Tufto, Humana Pacific Southwest Medicare President. "We have a strong and longtime commitment to our members and the communities we serve in the Denver area and are pleased to provide more in-network options like this one that make healthcare more accessible."

"Denver Health care teams are looking forward to providing Humana members more options for receiving medical, dental and mental health care for themselves and their families," said Donna Lynne, Denver Health CEO. "Being in the heart of the city provides added convenience for those working and living in downtown Denver as well as offering excellent care options after hours at our urgent care locations."

