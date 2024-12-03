Humana CFO Susan Diamond to step down, Celeste Mellet to succeed

Humana (HUM) announced that Celeste Mellet will be appointed to succeed Susan Diamond as CFO, effective January 11, 2025. Diamond is stepping down after an18-year career at Humana, including over three years as CFO, and will serve in an advisory role through the end of 2025 to ensure a smooth transition. Mellet currently serves as CFO of Global Infrastructure Partners.
