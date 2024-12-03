News & Insights

Humana CFO Susan Diamond to step down, Celeste Mellet to succeed

December 03, 2024 — 08:16 am EST

Humana (HUM) announced that Celeste Mellet will be appointed to succeed Susan Diamond as CFO, effective January 11, 2025. Diamond is stepping down after an18-year career at Humana, including over three years as CFO, and will serve in an advisory role through the end of 2025 to ensure a smooth transition. Mellet currently serves as CFO of Global Infrastructure Partners.

