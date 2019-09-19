Humana Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for HUM

In trading on Thursday, shares of Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $276.66, changing hands as high as $277.39 per share. Humana Inc. shares are currently trading up about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HUM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HUM's low point in its 52 week range is $225.65 per share, with $355.88 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $276.98.

