Humana Boosts FY22 Adj. EPS Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Wednesday, health insurer Humana Inc. (HUM) raised its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2021 to reflect a net COVID-19 headwind.

For fiscal 2022, the company now projects earnings of about $22.98 per share and adjusted earnings of about $24.50 per share.

Previously, the company expected earnings of at least $23.08 per share and adjusted earnings of at least $24.00 per share.

On average, 24 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $24.17 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company still expects individual Medicare Advantage membership growth in the range of approximately 150,000 to 200,000 members.

