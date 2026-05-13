Humana (BIT:1HUM) Price Target Increased by 13.01% to 206.79

The average one-year price target for Humana (BIT:1HUM) has been revised to €206.79 / share. This is an increase of 13.01% from the prior estimate of €182.99 dated April 27, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €119.83 to a high of €293.51 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 10.86% from the latest reported closing price of €232.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 814 funds or institutions reporting positions in Humana. This is an decrease of 770 owner(s) or 48.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1HUM is 0.16%, an increase of 38.02%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.58% to 134,295K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 11,290K shares representing 9.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,338K shares , representing a decrease of 0.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1HUM by 1.93% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 7,839K shares representing 6.53% ownership of the company.

Capital International Investors holds 5,818K shares representing 4.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,720K shares , representing an increase of 53.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1HUM by 104.45% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 5,808K shares representing 4.84% ownership of the company.

Pzena Investment Management holds 5,471K shares representing 4.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,072K shares , representing an increase of 25.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1HUM by 2.58% over the last quarter.

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