News & Insights

US Markets
HUM

Humana beats profit estimates on lower-than-expected medical costs

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

August 02, 2023 — 06:43 am EDT

Written by Leroy Leo for Reuters ->

Adds details on medical loss ratio

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Humana's HUM.N second-quarter profit beat Wall Street estimates on Wednesday, buoyed by a lesser increase in medical costs than expected.

Medical costs for insurers, especially those with Medicare plans, have surged in the first half of this year as older adults resumed making appointments for medical procedures such as hip and knee replacements they had delayed during the pandemic.

Humana reported a medical loss ratio - the percentage of its spend on claims over the premiums it collects - of 86.3% for the quarter, up from 85.8% a year earlier but lower than the average of analysts' estimates of 86.50%, according to Refinitiv data.

Excluding one-off items, the health insurer earned a profit of $8.94 per share in the quarter ended June 30, higher than analysts' average estimate of $8.82 per share, according to Refinitiv data.

(Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Leroy.Dsouza@thomsonreuters.com ; Twitter: https://twitter.com/LeroyLeo7;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HUM
MRNA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.