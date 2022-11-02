US Markets
HUM

Humana beats profit estimates as slow elective-care rebound cuts costs

November 02, 2022 — 06:56 am EDT

Written by Raghav Mahobe and Bhanvi Satija for Reuters ->

Adds analysts' estimates, enrollment expectation

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Health insurer Humana Inc HUM.N beat third-quarter profit estimates on Wednesday, as a slow rebound in elective procedures kept medical costs in check.

The company also reaffirmed its annual adjusted profit forecast at about $25 per share, even as rivals including UnitedHealth Group Inc UNH.N and Elevance Health ELV.N lifted their earnings outlook last month.

Humana had also raised it forecast in September, citing no COVID-19 "headwind materializing" and lower-than-expected medical cost trends in the company's Medicare Advantage and Medicaid businesses.

The company posted a quarterly ratio of medical expenses to premiums collected of 85.6%, compared with the average estimate of 85.69% in a Refinitiv poll of seven analysts. A lower ratio is better for a health insurer as it indicates a tight rein on costs.

The company said it expects to enroll 325,000 to 400,000 people for its Medicare Advantage business next year.

The U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services in October released its performance rating for Medicare Advantage insurance plans in 2023, where three Humana insurance plans that cover about 356,000 members received five stars.

Rivals CVS Health CVS.N and Centene CNC.N saw a sharp decline in ratings.

Humana said its adjusted profit for the quarter was $6.88 per share, above estimates of $6.28 per share, according to Refinitiv data.

Overall adjusted revenue of $22.75 billion narrowly missed analysts' expectations of $22.76 billion.

(Reporting by Raghav Mahobe and Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Raghav.Mahobe@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HUM
UNH
ELV
CVS
CNC

More Related Articles

Market Maker Newsletter