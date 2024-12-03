Humana backs FY25 adjusted EPS view in line with FY24, consensus $17.21

The company said, “The Company reiterates its 2024 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ‘at least $16.00’ and its 2025 adjusted EPS commentary of ‘at least in line with final 2024 results.’ Humana (HUM) continues to target an Investor Day in May 2025.”

