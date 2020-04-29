Humana Backs FY20 Adj. EPS Outlook - Quick Facts

Markets
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Wednesday, health insurer Humana Inc. (HUM) provided earnings and reaffirmed adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2020.

For fiscal 2020, the company now expects earnings in a range of $16.04 to $16.54 per share and continues to project adjusted earnings in the range of $18.25 to $18.75 per share, while acknowledging the inherent uncertainty surrounding the ongoing crisis.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $18.44 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Meanwhile, the company increased expected full-year individual Medicare Advantage membership growth to 300,000 to 350,000 members from previous range of 270,000 to 330,000 members, while reaffirming group Medicare Advantage and stand-alone PDP membership estimates for 2020.

