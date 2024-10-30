Humana to approach 2025 with ‘similar posture’ as Q3 strategy

09:15 EDT Humana (HUM) to approach 2025 with ‘similar posture’ as Q3 strategy
- Humana says has room for EPS progression
- Humana says to hold investor day May 2025
- Humana says has ‘work to do’ in STARS
- Cantor Fitzgerald ‘surprised’ Humana not trading down further after Q3 results
