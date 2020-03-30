Humana Announces Waiver To All Medical Costs Related To COVID-19 Treatment

(RTTNews) - Humana (HUM) said the company is waiving consumer costs for treatment related to COVID-19-covered services. It is applicable to all medical costs related to the treatment of COVID-19 as well as FDA-approved medications or vaccines when they become available.

"We know we're uniquely positioned to help our members during this unprecedented health crisis. It's why we're taking this significant action to help ease the burden on seniors and others who are struggling right now," said Bruce Broussard, President and CEO of Humana.

