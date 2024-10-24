Humana and Longevity Health in multi-state agreement for I-SNP

Humana (HUM) and Longevity Health, a clinical services company dedicated to serving vulnerable individuals living in a long-term care facility, have announced that eligible residents of long-term care facilities in Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, New Mexico, Tennessee, Washington, and West Virginia will have access to Humana Together in Health, a Medicare Advantage Institutional Special Needs Plan I-SNP , starting in 2025. …”This expanded agreement with Longevity Health enables us to better reach and serve our members who need immediate, specialized and high-quality care while living in a long-term care facility,” said George Renaudin, Humana’s Insurance Segment President. “With its many years of experience working with long-term care facilities throughout the nation while helping them transition to value-based care, Longevity Health improves the health outcomes of Humana members.” “We are proud to be building on our collaboration to serve Humana Together in Health members in these new states in 2025,” said Dr. Rene Lerer, CEO of Longevity Health. “This expansion of our relationship is a testament to the trust Humana places in Longevity’s clinical and operational expertise and our commitment to empowering exceptional care for residents of senior living.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on HUM:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.