HUM

Humana Affirms FY22 Adj. EPS Outlook - Update

November 01, 2023 — 06:53 am EDT

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Wednesday, health insurer Humana Inc. (HUM) affirmed its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2023.

For fiscal 2023, the company now projects earnings of at least $26.31 per share and adjusted earnings of about $28.25 per share.

Previously, the company expected earnings of at least $26.91 per share and adjusted earnings of at least $28.25 per share.

On average, 21 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $28.30 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company raised its 2023 individual Medicare Advantage membership growth by 35,000 to about 860,000, or 19 percent growth. It also anticipates 2024 individual Medicare Advantage membership growth at or above industry growth level.

"Our fundamentals are strong and we remain committed to our 2025 Adjusted EPS target of $37, reflecting a 14 percent compound annual growth rate from 2022 to 2025," said Bruce Broussard, Humana's President and CEO.

