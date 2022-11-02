Humana Affirms FY22 Adj. EPS Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Wednesday, health insurer Humana Inc. (HUM) affirmed its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2022, which was raised at the company's Investor Day in September 2022. For fiscal 2022, the company now projects earnings of about $23.27 per share and adjusted earnings of about $25.00 per share.

Previously, the company expected earnings of about $23.08 per share and adjusted earnings of about $25.00 per share.

On average, 21 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $25.03 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company also said its operating performance reinforces its confidence in achieving its new 2025 adjusted earnings target of $37.00 per share.

The company also anticipates 2023 individual Medicare Advantage membership growth of 325,000 to 400,000, or 7.1 percent to 8.7 percent growth.

