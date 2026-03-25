Humana About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (HUM)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 3/27/26, Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.885, payable on 4/24/26. As a percentage of HUM's recent stock price of $174.15, this dividend works out to approximately 0.51%, so look for shares of Humana Inc. to trade 0.51% lower — all else being equal — when HUM shares open for trading on 3/27/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from HUM is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.03% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of HUM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HUM's low point in its 52 week range is $163.11 per share, with $315.3482 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $172.07.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, HUM makes up 8.86% of the iShares ESG Aware 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (Symbol: EAOR) which is trading up by about 1% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding HUM).

In Wednesday trading, Humana Inc. shares are currently up about 1.1% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.