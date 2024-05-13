News & Insights

Humana : Jim Rechtin To Assume President And CEO Role, Effective July 1

May 13, 2024 — 10:04 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Humana Inc. (HUM) announced that Jim Rechtin will assume the role of President and Chief Executive Officer effective July 1, 2024.

As previously announced, Rechtin joined Humana as President and Chief Operating Officer in January as part of a long-planned Chief Executive Officer transition.

Humana's current Chief Executive Officer, Bruce Broussard will resign from the Humana Board of Directors effective July 1, 2024. He will serve as a strategic advisor to the company into 2026.

Rechtin will join the Board effective July 1, 2024.

