Humana: 3% margin target for 2027 ‘realistic,’ but ‘at risk’

09:21 EDT Humana (HUM): 3% margin target for 2027 ‘realistic,’ but ‘at risk’
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on HUM:
- Humana to approach 2025 with ‘similar posture’ as Q3 strategy
- Humana says has room for EPS progression
- Humana says to hold investor day May 2025
- Humana says has ‘work to do’ in STARS
- Morning Movers: Caterpillar and Eli Lilly sink following quarterly reports
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.