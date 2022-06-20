US Markets
FACT

Human Longevity plans to go public in $1 bln blank-check deal

Contributor
Leroy Leo Reuters
Published

Genome sequencing company Human Longevity Inc plans to go public through a merger with Freedom Acquisition I Corp that values the combined company at about $1 billion, the two companies said on Monday.

June 20 (Reuters) - Genome sequencing company Human Longevity Inc plans to go public through a merger with Freedom Acquisition I Corp FACT.N that values the combined company at about $1 billion, the two companies said on Monday.

The announcement followed the signing of a non-binding letter of intent, although the companies said that there is no assurance of a definitive agreement or completion of a deal.

Freedom Acquisition I Corp is a special purpose acquisition company led by former Credit Suisse chief executive Tidjane Thiam, and was listed early last year.

A blank-check firm, or a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), is a listed shell entity that uses the money raised in its IPO to merge with a private company, taking it public in the process.

(Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; editing by Richard Pullin)

((Leroy.Dsouza@thomsonreuters.com ; Twitter: https://twitter.com/LeroyLeo7;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FACT

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular