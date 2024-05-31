News & Insights

Human Health Holdings Faces Revenue Decline

May 31, 2024 — 07:12 am EDT

Human Health Holdings Ltd. (HK:1419) has released an update.

Human Health Holdings Limited has reported a significant decrease in revenue from HK$862.0 million in the previous year to HK$440.7 million for the nine months ending 31 March 2024, primarily due to a downturn in demand for its general practice services, including COVID-19 related services. The company advises shareholders and potential investors to exercise caution when dealing with its shares, noting that the provided business update is based on preliminary data that has not been audited or reviewed by auditors.

